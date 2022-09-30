Lane United FC will be one of four teams in the USL W’s new Northwest division across Oregon and Washington, USL W League announced on Thursday.

The 2023 USL W season will feature Lane United, Capital FC Atletica, OVF Alliance and Oly Town FC. All four clubs have spent time competing under USL’s League Two and will now be a part of the women’s expansion.

The new teams out west create so many opportunities for the talented women already playing soccer out in the western side of the country, USL VP of Youth and Pre-Professional Properties Joel Nash said.

LUFC has competed in USL league Two since its founding in 2013. The new women’s Reds team will be in collaboration with Eugene Timbers FC’s existing ETFC Azul team, which has taken part in the National Women’s Soccer League’s Northwest Conference. The clubs will combine to form the newly founded Lane United FC women’s side.

“We are thrilled to be taking this step with ETFC,” Lane United FC Managing Director Dave Galas said. “Who have successfully operated the women’s Azul team here in Eugene for many years. Working together we aim to raise the bar in all capacities from level of play on the pitch, to gameday experience for the fans, and sponsor engagement.”

For the second season in the USL W League, the Reds women's team will play home games at Civic Park in South Eugene.