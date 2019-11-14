Arizona's pass defense vs Oregon's passing game
Arizona’s defense has been ineffective this season, especially in the passing game. The Wildcats give up an average of 313 yards per game through the air — a significant contributing factor to their 37-points-per-game average that give up to opposing offenses. Their defensive woes reached a low point against Oregon State two weeks ago, when the Beavers torched the Wildcats to the tune of 56 points.
The team’s defensive struggles have led to midseason coaching changes, as Arizona fired defensive coordinator Marcel Yates. It remains to be seen if this midseason change will fix its issues.
In any case, the Wildcats will have to lean on cornerbacks Lorenzo Burns and Jace Whittaker, who lead the team with three interceptions apiece. Burns has been especially good in an otherwise-struggling defense, as he also leads the team with seven deflected passes. Both corners will have a full workload ahead of them against a polished Oregon passing game.
Oregon’s passing game will throw a lot of different looks at Arizona. Veterans Johnny Johnson III and Jaylon Redd have provided consistency week in and week out. Freshman Mycah Pittman has worked his way back from an offseason injury, recording 13 catches for 186 yards and two touchdowns.
Graduate transfer Juwan Johnson emerged in the Oregon offense and wrecked the Trojans defense at the Coliseum two weeks ago. Johnson had seven catches for 106 yards and three touchdowns. With Arizona’s reeling pass defense, it seems likely that one or more of Oregon’s receivers will have a breakout game.
Advantage: Oregon
Arizona's run game vs Oregon’s run defense
Arizona has a strong offense, especially on the ground. Its rushing attack averages 196 yards per game, and at times, Arizona’s talented rushing attack has kept the team in high-scoring games. Some of that success can be attributed to dual-threat quarterback Khalil Tate, who has 69 rushes for 312 yards and three touchdowns on the year. Oregon has not faced a dual-threat quarterback of Tate’s caliber this season.
J.J. Taylor is the squad’s leading rusher. Taylor is a talented running back who has 107 carries for 566 yards and five touchdowns on the season. He is also solid receiving out of the backfield, tallying 20 receptions for 205 yards. Running back Gary Brightwell has posted solid numbers for the Wildcats as well, with 56 carries for 343 yards and five touchdowns. He also has a receiving touchdown.
Oregon has the second-best defense in the conference, but the Ducks struggled to contain the high-octane Washington State offense, and Arizona has the second-most yards per game in the conference after Washington State. However, Oregon’s defense is the second-best run defense in the Pac-12, allowing only 100 yards per game.
Getting to the quarterback will be especially important for the Ducks. Oregon’s sack leaders Mase Funa and Kayvon Thibodeaux will play a critical role in containing Tate. Oregon has 26 sacks on the season, first in the conference. The Ducks will also rely on veteran linebacker Troy Dye to contain the Brightwell-Taylor duo.
Advantage: Oregon