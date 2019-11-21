Arizona State’s run defense against Oregon’s run game
The Sun Devils have been successful this season in limiting the run game. Arizona State owns the third-best run defense in the conference, surrendering just 109 yards per game. That puts them in an elite group — only Oregon and Utah concede fewer rushing yards.
Overall, Arizona State has an above-average defense. The Sun Devils are fourth in total defense in the conference, conceding 380 yards per game. Their defense carried them to a 5-1 start to the season, including an impressive 10-7 win against Michigan State. However, the Sun Devils’ defense have struggled in losses to UCLA, USC and Oregon State. After playing two mediocre defenses in Washington State and Arizona in its last three games, Oregon’s offense will be challenged against Arizona State.
Sophomore linebacker Darien Butler is Arizona State’s best tackler, leading the team with 69 total tackles on the season. Butler has a nose for the ball, with three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. The Sun Devils’ defense also relies on linebacker Merlin Robertson and defensive lineman Jermayne Lole.
Arizona State’s stout run defense could cause problems for the Ducks. Oregon has yet to establish a consistent rhythm on the ground. Oregon’s run game looked unbeatable against Washington State, with CJ Verdell running for 257 yards and three scores. Against Arizona, however, the Ducks run game could not break through against a bottom tier defense, as Oregon gained just 138 yards on the ground.
Oregon’s running back committee of Verdell, Travis Dye and Cyrus Habibi-Likio will be challenged by the best run defense they have faced in conference play. In any case, somebody in the Ducks backfield will have to step up against a hungry Sun Devils squad looking to snap a four-game losing streak.
Advantage: Arizona State
Oregon’s special teams against Arizona State’s special teams
Arizona State is the best kick-returning team in the conference. The Sun Devils average 26 yards per kick return and have 586 yards total yards on kick returns this season. Special teams are sometimes overlooked in football, but Arizona State has shown its explosiveness all season.
Against Oregon State last Saturday, Brandon Aiyuk took a punt return to the house for a 63-yard score. Aiyuk dodged and weaved past Beaver defenders and tied the game at 21 apiece; however, Aiyuk’s heroics did not earn Arizona State the win as they fell to Oregon State 35-34.
Oregon has the second-best return unit in the conference, as the Ducks are averaging 25 yards per kickoff return. The Ducks excel in punt returns, and they have racked up 205 yards off punt returns this season.
The Ducks defining play on special teams was against USC, when true freshman Mykael Wright burned the Trojans for a 100-yard kickoff return. Wright’s touchdown, with 20 seconds left in the first half, gave the Ducks a 28-17 lead heading into halftime, and it was one of the plays that swung the momentum for the Ducks.
Although special teams touchdowns are rare in football, Big returns also give offenses a short field to work with, making life harder for the defense. Oregon will need to contain Aiyuk and the Sun Devils’ return game.
Advantage: Oregon