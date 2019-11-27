Tight End Noah Togiai versus Linebacker Troy Dye
With Oregon State’s loss to Washington State, tight end Noah Togiai might be playing his last game in a Beavers jersey when they head to Eugene. The winner of that game — Washington State — remained bowl eligible, but the Beavers have one last chance against the No. 14 Ducks.
Togiai is one of Beavers’ quarterback Jake Luton’s favorite targets. He has caught 40 passes this season, which is second on the team behind star receiver Isaiah Hodgins. As of late, Togiai has been a key component in the Beavers’ offense, averaging just over 38 points in their last four games. He has had at least five receptions and a touchdown in three of the Beavers last four games. Togiai will have the experienced Oregon Ducks linebackers to deal with when the Beavers come to Eugene.
Troy Dye has been playing with a cast on his right hand after he broke his thumb in the win over Washington in week eight. Refusing to let the injury stunt his production, Dye has recorded 25 tackles in the last three games for the Ducks. He is elevating his game at the most inopportune times for Oregon. In losses, Dye is averaging 14 tackles a game, but when the Ducks win, he is recording just over four tackles per contest.
It’s going to be hard to get any interceptions with the club on his hand, but if anyone is going to be able to limit Togiai’s production, it’s going to be Dye. He is quick enough to track players out to the edge and strong enough to tackle any player on the field.
Advantage: Troy Dye
Defensive back Isaiah Dunn versus Oregon’s receiving corps
Junior cornerback Isaiah Dunn is one of six Beavers who has recorded at least 40 tackles this season. What separates Dunn from his teammates is his ability to break up passes. The 6-foot Dunn has defended seven passes this year, which leads the team by a sizable margin, and he forced the first fumble of his career in OSU’s most recent 35-34 win over Arizona State.
The Beavers will proceed with caution, because in that same game, Dunn suffered a concussion and was placed on concussion protocol. His ability to get between passes is unmatched, and OSU will need that if it hopes to put up a fight against Oregon’s athletic receivers.
Injuries and breakout games have encapsulated Oregon’s receiving corps. Between Jacob Breeland and Mycah Pittman’s season-ending injuries and Juwan Johnson’s three-touchdown performance against USC, it has been a rollercoaster of a season for the Ducks’ receivers. Despite the ups and downs, 10 players have registered double-digit receptions this season, which is tied for most in the Pac-12.
Juniors Jaylon Redd and Johnny Johnson III have been Oregon’s most dynamic wideouts this season. Between the two, they have 87 catches, 1,088 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. A struggling Oregon State secondary has given up 373 passing yards per game in November.
With the Ducks’ Playoff hopes dead, Oregon is now playing for the Pac-12 Championship and a potential Rose Bowl berth.
Advantage: Oregon’s receivers