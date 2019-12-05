Linebacker Troy Dye vs. Tight end Brant Kuithe
Utah’s offense isn’t the most explosive in the nation, let alone the conference, but stopping its efficient balance of the run and pass is a daunting task with the No. 3 scoring defense on the other side.
The Utes don’t have a dominant go-to threat — rather, a well-rounded, deep receiving core. Six different Utes have recorded at least 17 catches on the year, headlined by tight end Brant Kuithe’s 29.
Kuithe, a sophomore, leads the team in receiving yards with 550 as well as touchdowns with six, all of which have come over the last three weeks. Surprisingly, three of the tight end’s touchdowns have been on the ground rather than through the air. On just five rushes, Kuithe has amassed for 73 yards.
Unless defensive coordinator Andy Avalos elects to cover the elusive tight end with a safety or nickel like Jevon Holland, which is entirely possible, Troy Dye with be tasked with covering Kuithe. Dye’s an effective run defender and even more dangerous as a blitzer, but his pass coverage is what sets him apart from his peers. When backups such as MJ Cunningham and Sampson Niu were forced to play in Dye’s injury-induced absence, his presence was sorely missed.
In his four years as a starter, Dye has faced a bevy of talented pass-catchers. Sunday’s matchup may not be the most elite of his career, but it could be one of the most important if he and his fellow seniors hope to earn a spot in the Rose Bowl.
Quarterback Justin Herbert vs. His Legacy
What will Justin Herbert be remembered for?
Outside of the season’s opening, his name has largely been absent from Heisman watch lists. But it’s not because he doesn’t have the makings of a Heisman hopeful. He saw starting time in all four seasons. Although he missed time with injuries, his play elevated a drowning program.
The reason he hasn’t found his way into the Heisman race isn’t because he’s on a Pac-12 team that plays most of their games after dark. Simply put, Herbert hasn’t had his Heisman moment.
He had his chance against Auburn, but regardless of who’s at fault, a loss is a loss. In the following weeks, he dropped back-to-back five-touchdown games, but against two teams outside of the Power 5.
As Pac-12 play began, Oregon rattled off seven straight. Herbert had his ups against Stanford, Washington and USC, but also had his downs. A consideration for the Heisman requires near-flawless performance each week.
In the last two weeks, the Ducks have played back-to-back lackluster games offensively. His comeback attempt against Arizona State was impressive, but his accuracy issues were in large part to blame for Oregon's need for a comeback.
Friday’s game will not only be Oregon’s greatest test, but Herbert’s chance to cement his legacy should he lead his team to a victory and Rose Bowl appearance.
No matter how the next weeks go for Herbert, he’ll be considered one of the best quarterbacks in program history. But without a signature moment, his legacy could fade with every passing year.