Corvallis native Kevin Geniza had the standout performance for the Ducks at the Oregon State Invitational on Tuesday, finishing tied for 16th place. The Ducks as a whole finished in ninth place in an underwhelming team performance.
Geniza, a senior, is one of the Ducks’ veteran players, and is certainly one to watch going forward this season. Geniza finished three over par and took 216 strokes over the course of the tournament.
Other notable Ducks included sophomore Craig Ronne, who finished tied for 40th and was 11 strokes over par. Sophomore Tom Gueant finished 54th and was 13 strokes over par. Sophomore Yin Ho Yue finished in 59th place and was 15 strokes over par. Finally, freshman Nate Stember rounded out the team tying at 64th place and was 17 strokes over par.
Oregon State used its home course advantage to full effect and won the tournament. The Beavers were dominant and finished an astounding 18 under par. In comparison, second place San Francisco finished one over par. Oregon State’s second team was also strong, finishing in 5th place overall.
Carson Barry of Oregon State won the individual tournament. He finished the tournament 11 under par.
Oregon will have time to regroup before heading to Monterey, California to participate in the Saint Mary’s invitational on November 4-6.