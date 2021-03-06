Ducks baseball came from behind on Saturday to beat UCSB 5-4 at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium in Santa Barbara, California.
Junior Cullen Kafka took the mound for the Ducks, facing off against UCSB pitcher Michael McGreevy, an All Big-West first team selection in 2019.
The Gauchos got things started in the bottom of the first.
After a leadoff walk to McClain O'Connor, UCSB third baseman Cole Cummings singled through the left side. The next batter, Marcos Castanon, flew out to center field, but advanced both runners in the process.
After a strikeout, it looked like Kafka could get out of the early jam. But, with two outs, a wild pitch got past catcher Jack Scanlon, and O'Connor scored to give UCSB a 1-0 lead.
The score would remain until the sixth. Both pitchers had their best stuff, with Kafka finishing five innings, allowing just one run on four hits and striking out seven.
In the bottom of the sixth, Oregon went to sophomore Christian Ciuffetelli out of the bullpen. He made it out of the sixth, but allowed two runs after an RBI single from Bryce Willits and a sacrifice fly by Justin Willow.
UCSB led 3-0 after six.
McGreevy was impressive for the Gauchos, throwing seven scoreless innings, striking out nine Ducks and allowing three hits.
Ciuffetelli remained on the mound to begin the bottom of the seventh. After back-to-back singles to start the inning, Castanon grounded into a double play that scored the runner on third, making it a 4-0 UCSB lead.
Ciuffetelli was lifted after walking Christian Kirtley on four pitches. He was replaced by Ducks freshman Rio Britton, who quickly got the third out.
To begin the eighth, McGreevy was relieved by UCSB freshman JD Callahan.
Pinch-hitter Tristan Hanoian singled to leadoff the inning, followed by a walk to Tanner Smith.
With two on and no outs, Ducks slugger Kenyan Yovan cranked a three-run home run to center field, making the score 4-3.
Following the home run, two more Ducks reached base on a walk and hit-by-pitch. Then, shortstop Josh Kasevich attempted a bunt, which stopped short right in front of the plate. Gauchos catcher Gianni Bloom tagged Kasevich out, but made a throwing error while trying to snag the runner at second.
Gabe Matthews, who reached on a walk, scored on the error to tie the game, 4-4.
In the ninth, Sam Novitske led off with a single to the left side. Then, Hanoian bunted him over to put the go-ahead run on second with one out.
A walk to Smith brought Yovan up with another chance to do damage.
The Beaverton native responded with a single through the right side, scoring Novitske and giving Oregon a 5-4 lead.
Kolby Somers came in to get the save for Oregon in the bottom of the ninth. He allowed one walk, but had no problems securing the victory for Oregon.
The Ducks are now ahead in the four-game series, 2-0, and will play game three later Saturday afternoon.