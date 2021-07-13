Kenyon Yovan announced via an Instagram post on Tuesday night that he has agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Angels.
Yovan has been drafted twice before: in the 27th round in 2019 by the Angels, and back in 2016 in the 32nd round by the Seattle Mariners. Both times, however, were as a pitcher.
He was exclusively a hitter in 2021, batting .309/.407/.608 and going undrafted. As a redshirt junior, the 23-year-old still had another year of college eligibility, but opted to play professional baseball instead.
He finishes his Oregon career with a .287/.397/.512 batting line over five seasons. He also posted a 2.93 ERA in 120 innings on the mound
“The University of Oregon, Where do I start…” Yovan wrote in the Instagram post. “I have had green and yellow running through my veins since the beginning. The friends, teammates and coaches that I have met since I have been here will always be close to my heart. This university has helped me in so many ways through all the highs and lows throughout my career here.
“With that being said, I want to say that I have happily agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and will be beginning my professional baseball career. Again, the University of Oregon, thank you for everything. KY21 out.”
Yovan is one of a small handful of Ducks to potentially begin a professional baseball career. Aaron Zavala, Robert Ahlstrom, Cullen Kafka and Hunter Breault were selected in the 20-round draft that wrapped up earlier on Tuesday. None of them have officially signed yet.