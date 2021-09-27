Kennedy Basham announced her commitment to Oregon women’s basketball on her personal Twitter account on Monday afternoon. Basham is the No. 44 recruit in the 2022 class, according to ESPN, making her Oregon’s second-highest ranked player.
Basham joins the No. 35 recruit Jennah Isai, as the two make up the Ducks recruiting class for the 2022 season. Both hail from Arizona.
The 6-foot-7 center starred for Pinnacle High School. During her junior season, Basham averaged 17.6 points along with 9.9 rebounds per game. Her performance earned her a select spot on Diana Taurasi’s EYBL team the California Storm.
Ducks head coach Kelly Graves has consistently prioritized height and scoring from the paint. His offense has run through centers Ruthy Herbard, Sedona Prince and Nyara Sabally in recent seasons. Basham will be a focal point of Graves’ offense and perhaps the future of the Ducks women’s basketball program.