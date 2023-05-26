Oklahoma State softball was two outs away from throwing a perfect game and advancing to the Women’s College World Series, but then Oregon senior Allee Bunker stepped up to the plate. Bunker had worn the green and gold for five years, been with Oregon through triumphs and many tribulations, broke several Oregon records and led her team to its first Super Regional in five years this season. She was going to give the program every ounce of fight she had left in her.

“To see the transformation year after year with this team has been super rewarding. To be able to get to a Super Regional this year has been incredible,” Bunker said. “We started the year saying our goal for the year was to get farther than we’ve ever gone before, and I know we’re all confident that we have made it farther than we’ve made it before. I’m super satisfied with that feeling.”

Oklahoma State ended up defeating the Ducks 9-0 on Friday night to reach its fourth WCWS in four years but didn’t complete what would’ve been a historic perfect game for the program.

Kelly Maxwell started on the mound for the Cowgirls. She struck out the Ducks 15 times when the teams faced each other on February 10 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. On Friday, Maxwell controlled the game with eight strikeouts.

“She just moves the ball really well. She can hit all corners of the strike zone, which is really tough as a hitter. You just don’t know what’s coming at you,” Bunker said. “She’s a really tough opponent and she definitely made us better as a team. We’ll learn from her.”

Oklahoma State started the game with a double to left field. The runner advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored off a Kiley Naomi single to center field.

Maxwell set the tone for the game by striking out Oregon catcher Terra McGowan to send the batters down in order.

“She hits all corners of the plate. She’s super effective. She gets ahead. She’s an all-around great pitcher,” McGowan said. “We really respect her on the mound and I think her journey and her story is awesome and I’m proud to be a Duck and be able to face her and see where her career keeps going.”

The Oregon defense responded in the second inning. Stevie Hansen recorded a strikeout of her own and McGowan caught a runner stealing for the double play.

The Ducks held the Cowgirls to one run through four innings, but let the game slip through their fingers in the fifth. A batter reached first on a fielder’s choice, and McGowan thought she got the runner on third out at home. Oklahoma State ended up scoring on an error after the umpire overturned the call and said McGowan obstructed the path of the runner. The inning only went downhill from there.

A single to right field drove in two more runs which caused Morgan Scott to relieve Hansen inside the circle. The next batter reached base after being hit by a pitch. Naomi batted in three more runs with a homer to left field to give the Cowgirls a seven-run lead.

The Cowgirls scored two additional runs in the seventh, but the Ducks wouldn’t go down without a fight. Bunker recorded the first Oregon hit of the game, followed by hits from fellow fifth-year senior McGowan and Ariel Carlson. The Ducks’ season ended on a flyout to right field by KK Humphreys.

“I can’t say enough about this group and how special they are. They worked hard all year long to go further than we’ve ever gone before. I think of our first year with [McGowan and Bunker], we didn’t even know if we would have enough people to play a season,” head coach Melyssa Lombardi said. “Every year these guys drove our team to be better and better, to go further and further, and to be standing at a Super Regional not getting exactly what we wanted today, but knowing that we left everything and there’s nothing left to give. I’m thankful for these two and for our other seniors because they’re leaving this program better than they found it.”

Oregon won’t make the WCWS this season, but reaching its first Super Regional under Lombardi is a sign of the incredible progress it’s made since she took over as head coach. The Ducks will surely have their eyes on appearing in a ninth WCWS in 2024, but it will be without its star fifth-year seniors Bunker and McGowan.