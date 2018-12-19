Oregon women's basketball announced on Twitter that head coach Kelly Graves will serve his two-game NCAA suspension by sitting out the No. 7 Ducks' home games against Air Force and UC Irvine.
"While we disagree with the NCAA rulings, head coach Kelly Graves will not appeal and will miss the Ducks' next two games against Air Force and UC Irvine this week," the Ducks announced on the team's official Twitter account on Wednesday.
Graves' suspension was announced earlier this month after Oregon self-reported NCAA violations, which included Oregon women's basketball for allowing an assistant strength coach to participate in on-court activities, exceeding the number of allowable coaches.
Graves will return from his suspension for an exhibition game on Dec. 30 against Concordia ahead of the start of Pac-12 play on Jan. 4 at home against Washington.
Follow Shawn Medow on Twitter @ShawnMedow