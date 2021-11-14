Tied up at 14 against Washington State, the Ducks started off the second half with a 64-yard kick return from Mykael Wright. A few plays later, the Ducks found themselves in the red zone.
With the ball on the Cougars 17-yard line, quarterback Anthony Brown received the snap and took off running. He ran to the outside and dove for the pylon in full extension.
After a short discussion between the referees, it was ruled a touchdown, and the Ducks went up 21-14. Despite all the weapons the Ducks have in the passing game, the offense on Saturday night came from the ground — a trend that’s been consistent all year long.
Going into the game against the Cougars, the Ducks had 2,004 total yards through the air and 1,968 on the ground. Oregon has also rushed for 31 touchdowns (four of which came Saturday), a total that is more than double those from the air.
Some would expect these numbers to be different with highly touted receiving threats like Devon Williams, Johnny Johnson III, Mycah Pittman and Jaylon Redd.
Game-breakers like these have been effective at times this year, but when in doubt, the Ducks have pounded the rock to be successful. This theme was emphasized against the Cougars, as the Ducks remained committed to the run game from start to finish.
Led by Brown’s season high 123 rushing yards, the Ducks finished the game with 307 yards on the ground. On 46 rush attempts, the Ducks averaged 6.7 yards per carry as a team. Only against Washington did the Ducks rush for more total yards (327). Brown was efficient in the passing game, but only accumulated 135 yards, throwing the ball 22 times.
“Running the ball was part of the game plan,” Brown said. “I didn't know it would lead to this, but I’m grateful for it.”
After the Cougars cut Oregon’s advantage to 24-17 in the fourth quarter, the Ducks were in need of a strong drive to hold their lead.
The Ducks marched down the field to the Cougars’ 27-yard line in five plays before running back Byron Cardwell continued the Ducks’ dominance on the ground. Cardwell rushed up the middle and into the end zone for Oregon’s third rushing score of the game, enhancing the lead by 14.
As efficient as the run-heavy game plan was on Saturday, it did lead to some troubles. In the second quarter with the Ducks up 14-0, Travis Dye buried up the middle for 16 yards before fumbling the ball around midfield.
The Cougars recovered the fumble and capitalized by scoring a touchdown only six plays later.
Later, in the fourth quarter, Brown fumbled on the Cougars’ goal line as WSU returned it into Oregon territory. The visitors were able to get points off this misqueue as well, finishing their drive off with a field goal.
“The fact that those things came out was disappointing; the fact that we stick with our guys and keep coming back with them and they came back and made plays is awesome,” head coach Mario Cristobal said. “It shows resiliency.”
With a few mistakes along the way, the run game is what got it done for the Ducks on Saturday. An over-the-top passing attack may be what some fans want, but running the ball is what works, at least for now.
It's not the prettiest football, but the Ducks looked like a team with an identity, showing no desire to be flashy.
Oregon will run downhill into Salt Lake City next weekend to face one of their toughest opponents of the year in Utah.