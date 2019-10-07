In just his fifth game collegiate game, Kayvon Thibodeaux already has an award under his belt.
After a two-sack performance against Cal, the true freshman was named Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week.
Thibodeaux, who’s been in the defensive rotation all year, was given an additional snaps following an injury to starter Gus Cumberlander.
Using his incredible speed, he not only got to the quarterback on multiple occasions, but made plays when he got to him. Thibodeaux’s strip sack was one in a series of key plays from Oregon’s stout defense this past Saturday.
With Cumberlander set to miss significant time, if not the rest of the season, Thibodeaux will now take over as a starter at defensive end. After biding his time, he will finally get his chance to show why he was the nation's number one recruit.