Oregon women's golf senior Kathleen Scavo was the lone Duck in Fayetteville, Arkansas, this week competing individually in the NCAA women's golf championships.
Scavo, who finished fourth in regionals to qualify for nationals, posted an overall 7-over par performance through the three rounds at nationals, tying for 23rd out of the 132 individuals.
The tournament was scheduled to contain four rounds but weather cancelled the fourth round, shortening the tournament to 54 holes.
After a slow start in the first round, which Scavo hit 9-over 82, a 3-under second round salvaged her final tournament as a Duck. Scavo hit five birdies and an eagle in her second-round, which was broken up over two days due to weather.
Scavo went 1-over in the final round, scoring four birdies before a double-bogey on the 17th hole and a bogey on the 18th.
Scavo was the best par-5 player at the tournament, averaging a 4.47 with an 8-under score on the 15 par-5 holes.
Her 23rd-place finish is Scavo's best nationals showing after tying for 66th in her previous two appearances in nationals.
Maria Fassi of Arkansas took home the individual title with an 8-under outing while Arizona's Bianca Pagdanganan was the best finishing Pac-12 player, coming in third.
