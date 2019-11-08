Oregon women’s soccer head coach Kat Mertz has resigned, the school announced on Friday.
Mertz, who spent seven seasons with the soccer program, left for undisclosed reasons. Oregon soccer struggled in 2019, finishing 5-9-5 after the Ducks fell to Oregon State 1-0 in the Civil War on Thursday.
Her overall record at Oregon was 47-74-13. She lead the Ducks to a 9-9-1 season in 2018, the program’s best mark since 2009.
"We would like to thank Kat for all of her efforts with the Oregon soccer program." athletic director Rob Mullens said in a press release. “We appreciate all of her dedication and hard work toward elevating our program, and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”
Mertz was notably only under contract until the end of the 2019 season. In her absence, assistant coach Manny Martins will take over as the team’s interim head coach.