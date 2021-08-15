After Friday’s loss, the Eugene Emeralds were in danger of losing their first series of the season to a team not named the Everett AquaSox. But they won their second straight against the Hillsboro Hops on Sunday, salvaging a series split with a 4-3 victory.
Kai-Wei Teng struck out nine in a solid outing, while Sean Roby homered, doubled and drove in three to fuel the offensive production. The win brings the Emeralds within 3.5 games of Everett, pending the AquaSox’ Sunday game against Vancouver.
Brett Auerbach returned to the lineup for his first game since August 4. He drew a one-out walk in the top of the first and stole both second and third base, but the Emeralds stranded him there.
Teng gave up a home run to the first batter he faced, but bounced back to strike out six of the next seven batters. He issued a walk in the third, but threw out the runner with an impressive pickoff move.
Ricardo Genoves recorded the Emeralds’ first hit with one out in the fifth inning, but was quickly erased on a double play.
The Emeralds finally got something going when Heath Quinn led off the sixth inning with a double. Tyler Fitzgerald reached on an error, and Armani Smith tied the game with a single into left field.
The rally continued as Sean Roby doubled to center field, bringing in two runs and giving the Emeralds a 3-1 lead.
Teng struck out nine through the first five innings, settling in nicely after the lead-off homer. But he cracked in the sixth, giving up a run-scoring double that cut the Emeralds’ lead in half. After issuing a walk, Teng was taken out for Jasier Herrera.
With Herrera on the mound, the Hops executed a double steal, and a throwing error by catcher Genoves allowed the tying run to come home. Herrera was able to keep any more runs off the board, however.
Franklin Labour led off the seventh with a double, and with two outs, Auerbach drew his second walk of the day. Smith then lost an eight-pitch battle, striking out to strand runners on the corners.
The Emeralds got the lead back in the eighth, as Roby led off the inning with his 14th homer of the year. Marco Luciano followed with his second hit of the day after striking out in his first two at-bats.
The Emeralds threatened with a pair of walks in the ninth, but Roby grounded out to keep it a one-run game.
Herrera, Austin Reich and Chris Wright combined to pitch 3 2/3 scoreless innings in relief to shut the door on the tight 4-3 victory.
Up next, the Emeralds will return to Eugene to take on the vaunted AquaSox. The series starts on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.