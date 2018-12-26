Quarterback Justin Herbert will return for his senior season, as announced by UO on Wednesday.
"Words will never be able to express my feelings of gratitude toward the people that have built and maintain our program," Herbert said in a press release. "As we prepare for our bowl game, I would like to ensure that there are no distractions outside of this game. My commitment to my teammates, our coaches, Duck fans, and the University of Oregon has never been stronger.”
Herbert played in all 12 games this season, throwing for 2,895 yards with a 59.57 percent completion rate and 28 touchdowns. He has a streak of a touchdown pass in 27 straight games.
Herbert has been playing for the Ducks since his freshman year when he entered into Oregon’s 33-10 loss against Washington State and started a week later in Oregon’s 70-21 loss against Washington at Autzen Stadium.
His sophomore season was marred by a broken collar bone against Cal that saw the Sheldon High School graduate miss the next five games during Pac-12 play.
“He is a special talent on the field, but, more importantly, a special person and leader off the field," head coach Mario Cristobal said. "Being a native of Oregon, Justin wanted to make sure the announcement was made here in Eugene before we left for the bowl game. ... We are fortunate to have him in our program."
The Eugene native will have the chance to play with his younger brother, Patrick, who signed for Oregon on early national signing day.
December 26, 2018
Herbert is sixth in Oregon history in passing yards and ranks third all-time at Oregon in career passing touchdowns (62) and third in completion percentage (62.7).
Herbert and the Ducks play Michigan State in the RedBox Bowl in Santa Clara, California, on Dec. 31.
Follow Shawn Medow on Twitter @ShawnMedow