Northwest Florida State College guard Brennan Rigsby announced his commitment to Oregon basketball Wednesday morning via his personal Twitter account.
Rigsby received his offer to the Ducks on Jan. 28 and chose Oregon over Oklahoma, Missouri and Georgia Wednesday morning.
“The most important thing has always been to play where I fit with the coaches and feel I can contribute to the goal of winning,” Rigsby wrote. “I’m blessed to have found that fit in a place I’ve wanted to play since I was just a kid running around in Ducks gear.”
Rigsby’s commitment to Oregon continues Dana Altman’s pipeline of JUCO recruits in recent years.
From De Beque, Colorado Rigsby played high school basketball at Wasatch Academy in Utah competing against the best high school competition in the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference. At Northwest Florida State College this season, Rigsby is averaging 11.1 points per game. He possesses a quick release jumper, allowing him to manufacture shots in a variety of ways.
Rigsby joins an Oregon 2022 recruiting class that is already loaded with 5-star guard Dior Johnson, 5-star center Kel’el Ware and JUCO guard Tyrone Williams.
According to On3 Sports, Rigsby is expected to visit Eugene on Feb. 23.