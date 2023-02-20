Oregon catcher Josiah Cromwick was named one of Collegiate Baseball’s 12 National Players of the Week, the publication announced Monday.

Cromwick hit three home runs in just nine at-bats in the Ducks’ four-game sweep of Xavier. He caught three of the four games, serving as a reliable battery partner for the plethora of young arms who debuted this weekend.

Cromwick hit a double in Friday’s 3-2 win, then smashed two homers in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. His first one barely cleared the fence, but the second one was a no-doubter, sailing over the left field bullpen.

In Sunday’s sweep-clinching victory, Cromwick went deep again, sending one to a similar spot as his second home run on Saturday. It was a game-tying blast that lit a spark in the Ducks’ offense and helped them scratch out a 3-1 win.

“I think I was just relaxed,” Cromwick said on Sunday. “I was able to see the ball well today and yesterday, and just trying to get a good pitch to hit and help our team win.”

Cromwick hit four home runs all of last year, and now he already has three after the first series of the season. He’s shown massive power in the past, but injuries and a tendency to swing and miss at breaking pitches have slowed him down. It was an encouraging weekend for the Ducks’ starting catcher, who was named to the Preseason All-Pac-12 Team.

He also collected six RBIs on the weekend, drew a walk and stole the fourth base of his career.

This is the 12th time an Oregon player has been named a Player of the Week, and the first time since Brett Walker was named one in 2021. Cromwick is just the third hitter in that group. The all-time list is as follows, per an Oregon press release: