Oregon shortstop Josh Kasevich was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the second round of the 2022 MLB draft Monday.

Kasevich was the 60th overall pick, which carries an estimated value of $1.22m. He was ranked the No. 58 draft prospect by Prospects Live and No. 67 by MLB.

It's the fifth-highest a Duck has ever been picked in the MLB draft, and second-highest of an Oregon position player in the modern era.

The right-handed shortstop broke out with two successful seasons for the Ducks. He hit .310 this year, with a .383 OBP and seven home runs. He remarkably struck out just 16 times in 245 at-bats.

Kasevich consistently impressed with his defense throughout the season as well. Oregon was tied for the 10th-most double plays in college baseball, as Kasevich formed a slick duo with second baseman Gavin Grant. Kasevich is a smooth infielder with natural range and a strong arm.

“Kasevich is a contact-oriented hitter with very low strikeout rates and a healthy amount of walks,” Prospects Live wrote about him. “He's got a ton of raw juice in the bat, and he's been tapping into that with more authority in 2022 thanks to an approach change to the pull-side. He’s got the frame to suggest he could tap into more as he continues to grow and mature into his game-swing.

“He's played shortstop at Oregon and some evaluators believe he could end up at the position long-term. Kasevich has a good arm and fringy speed. At the end of the day, it might be a guy with a smattering of average tools and raw power as the carrying intrigue. There's definitive upside here, potentially a day-one ceiling. He's been compared to JJ Hardy in the past.”

Kasevich is the first 2022 Duck to be selected, although high school commit Jackson Cox was the No. 50 pick by the Colorado Rockies.

Kasevich still has two years of college eligibility remaining.