Photos: The Oregon Ducks defeat the Florida State Seminoles 11-0 in first game of doubleheader

Oregon Ducks infielder April Utecht (6) screams at her team from the bullpen after the defense ended the inning. The Oregon Ducks play the Florida State Seminoles at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday May 6, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

No. 17 Oregon softball (11-4) finished off the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with a 6-1 win over UC Santa Barbara on Sunday.

Pitcher Jordan Dail continued her perfect start (9-0) to her career in a Duck uniform with a four-strikeout, six-inning performance before she was relieved by Maddie MacGrandle in the seventh inning.

The Ducks got on the board first in the second inning via a Lexi Wagner RBI single before Shaye Bowden and April Utecht added a cushion to Oregon’s lead in the top of the third inning with an RBI single and a two-RBI double, respectively.

In the fourth, Bowden scored Haley Cruse on a single up the middle and then Utecht hit a fifth-inning solo home run to give Oregon a 6-0 lead.

The Ducks surrendered a run on a fielder’s choice in the sixth inning. Following the win, Dail’s ERA is 2.24 as the left-handed pitcher cements her place as Oregon’s ace.

Oregon heads to Fullerton, California, for the Judi Garman Classic next week.

Follow Shawn Medow on Twitter @ShawnMedow

Tags

Shawn is an associate sports editor at the Daily Emerald, covering Oregon football, women's basketball, softball and everything in between.

Please consider donating to the Emerald. We are an independent non-profit dedicated to supporting and educating this generation's best journalists. Your donation helps pay equipment costs, travel, payroll, and more! 
Donate