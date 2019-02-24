No. 17 Oregon softball (11-4) finished off the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with a 6-1 win over UC Santa Barbara on Sunday.
Pitcher Jordan Dail continued her perfect start (9-0) to her career in a Duck uniform with a four-strikeout, six-inning performance before she was relieved by Maddie MacGrandle in the seventh inning.
The Ducks got on the board first in the second inning via a Lexi Wagner RBI single before Shaye Bowden and April Utecht added a cushion to Oregon’s lead in the top of the third inning with an RBI single and a two-RBI double, respectively.
In the fourth, Bowden scored Haley Cruse on a single up the middle and then Utecht hit a fifth-inning solo home run to give Oregon a 6-0 lead.
The Ducks surrendered a run on a fielder’s choice in the sixth inning. Following the win, Dail’s ERA is 2.24 as the left-handed pitcher cements her place as Oregon’s ace.
Oregon heads to Fullerton, California, for the Judi Garman Classic next week.
Follow Shawn Medow on Twitter @ShawnMedow