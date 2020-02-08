Oregon pitcher Jordan Dail struck out 11 and tossed a complete game shutout. Dail allowed just one walk and four hits in Oregon’s victory over Nevada.
Dail’s performance on the mound led to the Ducks’ third straight win in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge with Oregon’s pitching staff combining for 48 strikeouts and only two walks over a four game stretch.
Dail had some trouble early in the circle, starting out the game by surrendering two singles to the first two batters along with a bunt that put runners on second and third.
After a rough start, the left-handed pitcher picked up a strikeout and a groundout to end the inning.
The junior cleaned up over the next three innings, retiring nine of the next 10 batters she faced
Oregon scored its only run of the game in the bottom of the second. Sophomore Rachel Cid began the second inning with a single, but moved to third on a throwing error and fielder’s choice. Junior Shaye Bowden then brought her home after an RBI groundout.
Dail worked out of the fifth inning, despite allowing a leadoff double to keep the Ducks ahead. She went on to retire six of the final seven batters to end the game. She held the Wolfpack to 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and 1-for-10 with runners on base.
The shutout by the junior was the eighth of her career and her fifth 10-strikeout game in a Duck uniform, but her first in which she walked one or fewer batters.
The Ducks are looking to finish the tournament with a 5-0 record as they face Long Beach State on Sunday.
