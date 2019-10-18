Many high school softball players dream of a starting pitching role when they play in college, and the goal is to compete for that job on the mound.
Jordan Dail doesn’t mind the competition — she’s embracing it. In fact, she’s loving it. The lefty pitcher was an absolute workhorse for the Ducks as the only lead pitcher in the circle last season.
Despite Dail being the team’s only main pitcher last season, it’s sure to be different this time around.
"I was like, 'Go for it. I don't care if you bring in six more. Just help,’" Dail said of the prospect of adding more pitchers.
Last season, Dail pitched 248 innings as the only leading pitcher on staff. She also surpassed all of her other single-season career highs: 240 strikeouts, 18 wins, 23 complete games and two no-hitters.
But she needed help.
Dail was regularly in contact with head coach Melyssa Lombardi in the offseason while Lombardi hunted to build her roster in year two. Adding a full pitching staff was definitely one of the top priorities.
“I’m thrilled to have a full staff this year and allow us to give Jordan a breather, with her having to throw every game [last year],” said Lombardi.
Lombardi, from her past resume, knows how to develop championship-caliber pitchers, and she has an opportunity to do exactly that.
Before arriving in Eugene, Lombardi spent a 21-year tenure with the Oklahoma Sooners where she was known for guiding their elite pitchers and catchers. Being named the nation’s top assistant in 2017 and part of numerous Coaching Staffs of the Year, Lombardi looked to continue her success with Oregon.
The team finished with an overall record of 22-30 last year in Lombardi’s debut season. At the end of last year, the head coach said that she was going to make some additions to the roster and pitching staff to shape that championship team
Lombardi delivered.
This offseason, she recruited three impact arms to the staff: two transfers in senior Samaria Diaz — the 2019 Western Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year — and junior Brooke Yanez — the 2019 Big West Pitcher of the Year. Freshman righty Makenna Kliethermes — one of the top-ranked pitchers in the 2019 class — was also brought in.
“I think you’ll look at all four [pitchers] and see how they’re all different in the way they throw,” Lombardi said. “I like that we have two righties and two lefties, so I feel like it gives us an opportunity for matchups for non-conference games and especially when we get to the [Pac-12].”
Dail feels more at ease with these recruits on staff. She now has people behind her that are going to come in and “shut things down,” she said.
Dail admirably took every game last season in stride. She admitted that she never felt at full capacity during the season and that the heavy workload took a toll on her mental strength.
Now a senior, Dail feels more confident and relaxed because of her extensive time on the mound last season.
“It’s easier to play when you’re loose,” she said.
With the opportunity for Dail to play loose this year, she hopes her game will continue to progress and elevate.
From the transfer jitters last season and appearing in the circle every single game, Dail knows what she is up against now. And she has a full staff to support her.
The senior is looking forward to her veteran role this upcoming year, and understands and appreciates the value of a full pitching staff after not having one for an entire season.
“I was very ready to get some help this year,” Dail said. “Especially with those girls, they’re beyond talented. They’re going to do a lot of things this year.”
Follow Carly on Twitter @carlyebisuya