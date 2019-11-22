The Oregon Ducks started off their three-match road swing with a loss to the UCLA Bruins on Friday night in Los Angeles.
The Bruins are ranked third in the Pac-12, but the Ducks swept them in their last meeting on Oct. 18 in Eugene.
UCLA took the win in a tough five set match, 3-2, 24-26, 25-17, 25-18, 23-25, 15-6. The Ducks started off hot, winning the first four of five points, including a pair of aces from freshman Bea Wetton.
The Bruins pulled it to a tie, but Ronika Stone pulled through with a couple of consecutive kills, bringing the score to 11-8. The Ducks won the set, sneaking by 26-24.
Ronika Stone tallied 13 kills and two blocks against UCLA, coming into the game with 1,205 kills after eclipsing 1,200 kills against Arizona State on Nov. 17.
The Ducks won the first set but the home team claimed the next two. Oregon took the fourth in another close set, 25-23, forcing a fifth set.
The Ducks struggled to keep up in the fifth set, with UCLA winning seven straight points. After the run, the Bruins pulled away winning the set 15-6.
Willow Johnson had a stellar game, leading the Ducks with 20 kills, a career high.
The Ducks continue their road trip Sunday against USC.