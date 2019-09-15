Oregon’s aerial attack overwhelmed Montana and the Ducks finished their non-conference schedule with a 35-3 win.
12 receivers caught passes for the Ducks and Justin Herbert threw for five touchdowns. Although only up 21-0 at the end of the first half, by the third quarter Oregon was able to put the game away.
Herbert played up to his Heisman hype, going 30-for-42 for 316 yards and five touchdowns. He dissected Montana’s secondary and was able to hit open receivers with little resistance. Herbert also lead the Ducks to 30 first downs and 560 total yards.
“Justin continues to take complete control of the offense,” head coach Mario Cristobal said.
In the first quarter, tight end Jacob Breeland opened the game up with two touchdown receptions. Breeland caught a short five-yard pass in the opening moments of the first quarter and dashed his way into the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown with 28 seconds left in the first.
As the game wore on, Johnny Johnson III took over. The defining play of the game was Herbert shaking off a Montana defender and finding a diving Johnson in the endzone. Johnson finished the game with eight receptions for 76 yards and two touchdowns.
“I knew it was my time to shine,” Johnson III said.
Johnson has become the leader of a receiving unit that has been decimated by injuries. Juwan Johnson, Mycah Pittman and Brenden Schooler all did not participate in the game. Johnson has established himself as the Ducks go-to receiver heading into conference play.
“Just being accountable and knowing you have to be doing things right,” Johnson said of his leadership role.
Jaylon Redd scored the final touchdown for the Ducks. He caught a swing pass and stretched to the pylon for a hard-fought touchdown. The score all but ended any hopes of a Montana comeback.
Oregon’s run game was unimpressive in the first half, although the team did finish with 247 rushing yards. Oregon failed to earn a single rushing touchdown. CJ Verdell saw limited action, only carrying the ball five times for 13 yards. Cristobal said post-game that the drop in carries was not injury-related.
Travis Dye had the best night of the unit, turning 17 attempts into 101 yards.
Oregon’s defense was exceptionally dominant throughout the game, only conceding a field goal in the third quarter. Oregon has not given up a touchdown at home through two games. As a unit, the team had four sacks. Mykael Wright earned his first-career interception against the Grizzlies. Safety Jevon Holland led the team with five tackles.
After conceding three points to Montana and six points to Nevada, these dominant performances could signal positive results as the team transitions to the stretch run of the season.
The Grizzlies rushing attack was stopped in its tracks as the team only earned eight yards on the ground. However, veteran quarterback Dalton Sneed had some success. He finished the game 20-for-30 with 184 yards and an interception. Wide receiver Samuel Akem had six receptions for 85 yards.
“We love the way they are playing," Cristobal said. "They are motivated by getting better.”
Oregon will begin conference play next Saturday against Stanford, looking to avenge last-year's crushing loss.
“We’ve been waiting for Pac-12 play," Johnson III said. "We’re ready.”