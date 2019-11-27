Johnny Johnson III had the best game of his career last Saturday night against Arizona State. He sparked a furious late-game rally that nearly won the Ducks the game, setting career highs in receptions and yards in the process.
The loss for Johnson was, of course, disappointing. But compared to where he was at this point last year, almost single-handedly bringing the Ducks back to win a game in his home state is a testament to the changes he’s made to make this breakthrough season a possibility.
“It was just a mindset change,” Johnson said of his improvement in 2019. “I’ve always been a hard worker, but I’ve implemented a lot of things and just knew it was my time to shine.”
Towards the end of Pac-12 play last season, Johnson had all but fallen out of the receiver rotation and failed to live up to the role that many expected him to play. As a result, the passing game became one-dimensional and defenses were able to lock onto Dillon Mitchell, who was, at times, the only real threat at receiver.
During the rapid yet ultimately unsuccessful comeback in Tempe on Saturday, those roles were reversed. This time, it was Johnson who carried the passing attack. For a significant portion of the fourth quarter, he did so all by himself.
“It was just out of not being denied,” Johnson told 247 Sports of his role in the late comeback bid. “That was our mentality coming out for those last few drives. We almost got it done.”
Despite the crushing loss, the Ducks still have big goals to play for. Two wins are all that stand between them and the program’s first Rose Bowl appearance since the 2014 season. And for Johnson, his breakout in 2019 has completely redirected his trajectory as a playmaker in Oregon’s offense.
“As a grown man, you just keep your head high,” he said. “We still got football games to play and that’s all that matters.”
In Pac-12 play last season, Johnson caught a total of 11 passes for 81 yards and zero touchdowns. On Saturday alone, he caught 10 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns.
Johnson is just a junior now, and if he chooses to stay for his senior season, he figures to be the best receiver on what should be another highly ranked Ducks squad. He may have played his way into an opportunity at the NFL, too, if he so chooses. That alone would have seemed unthinkable just one year ago.
In the age of the transfer portal, Johnson chose to stick it out with the Ducks after a rough season. That decision has paid off, and goals that seemed unattainable not long ago are now a reality.