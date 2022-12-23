“For the next three to four years, I’m going to be taking my talents to Oregon University,” Johnny Bowens III said in his commitment video.

Surely he meant the University of Oregon, but the focus of the video should be Bowens’ excitement to join Dan Lanning and the Ducks in 2023.

Other hats on the table included Texas and Texas A&M, but Bowens selected to be a part of Lanning’s next defense – which is quickly becoming highly anticipated by Oregon fans.

Bowen is a four-star defensive lineman from Converse, Texas, and is the No. 32 player in the state according to 247Sports.

Bowens credited his decision to Lanning’s resume of players coached. He mentioned Jordan Davis as a player Lanning coached who he hopes to imitate in college.

Bowens stands at 6-foot-3, 265 pounds and is the No. 27 defensive lineman in the class of 2023.

Of his 11 offers, only one was from the Pac-12: Oregon. It’s the farthest choice from home, but Bowens looks excited to get started.