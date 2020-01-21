After the departure of Marcus Arroyo, the Oregon Ducks have hired Joe Moorhead as their new offensive coordinator. As Arroyo left Oregon to take the head job at UNLV, Moorhead was a viable option after he was fired from the head position at Mississippi State.
Moorhead led the Bulldogs to a 6-7 record and to a second consecutive bowl loss in 2019.
Before the Bulldogs made their Music City Bowl appearance, Moorhead and the football program directors met to discuss his future at the program. It was decided the second year head coach would be kept on staff for a third season, according to 247Sports.
But amid fights between players, according to 247Sports, running back Nick Gibson getting suspended, and a 38-28 loss in the Music City Bowl, Mississippi State believed it best to move on from Moorhead.
Moorhead, also, spent four seasons as head coach for his alma mater, Fordham. At Fordham he compiled a 38-13 overall and 11-1 conference record. Before taking the job at Mississippi State, Moorhead was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Penn State.
Moorhead and LSU analyst Jorge Munoz were leading candidates before head coach Mario Cristobal decided on the ex-Mississippi State head coach. Moorhead was one of a few others being considered for the offensive play-calling position. Los Angeles Rams assistant Jedd Fisch and Tulane offensive coordinator Will Hill were also on Oregon’s radar as Arroyo’s replacement.