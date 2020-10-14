With an unusual Pac-12 football season on the horizon, the players and coaches have rushed back into a routine as they prepare for the six-game schedule. Offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead and defensive coordinator Andy Avalos spoke after the second practice on Saturday about how the team is coming together.
Both coaches emphasized the importance of team culture, which includes how the players conduct themselves on the field and around each other on a daily basis.
“Our mentality’s got to grow,” Avalos said. “The culture of our defense has always got to be growing forward… Guys understand what it means to prepare now, and not only prepare now but to do it consistently.”
Moorhead specifically noted how impressed he’s been with the team’s attitude and demeanor.
“These kids are incredibly resilient, they don’t make excuses,” he said. “There’s every reason in the book right now for a team or a program or a player to find a way to make an excuse, and I think the culture of this program and our team is what I’ve been most impressed with so far.”
Lots of practice and repetition is something that is going to come along with an improved mindset and culture.
“There’s only so many practice opportunities and you got to really trim what you do to what you’re going to do very well, and work it over and over again,” Moorhead said.
Moorhead also spoke on the quarterback battle after the loss of Justin Herbert. While the competition is led by Tyler Shough and Anthony Brown, the team currently has four backup options on the roster.
“You see a lot of talent and a lot of inexperience, a lot of young guys,” Moorhead said. “Some do things better than others. It’s about player development, making sure they understand what they’re doing and why they’re doing it, and keep working on the fundamentals and technique and making sure we’re developing quality depth at the position.”
In these early practices, Moorhead has stressed the idea of playing to their strengths in terms of running or throwing the ball, while still trying to find a comfortable balance in the long run.
“For two practices we’ve done a good job protecting the ball,” he said. “I think we’re going to be able to win the battles upfront, but on top of that I think we have a bunch of very good playmakers that will allow us to be balanced.”
On the defensive side, the focus is on the safeties, especially since Boise State transfer Jordan Happle, who Avalos has previously worked with, joined the program. Avalos commended the depth that the team has acquired at the position.
“We have some guys that do have experience, some obviously a lot more than others,” he said. “The competition and the way they work together and put all the moving parts together has been really exciting.”
Avalos mentioned sophomore Jamal Hill as someone who has done an excellent job through the offseason. Hill looks to take over the nickelback position previously manned by Jevon Holland. Verone McKinley III, Bennett Williams and Nick Pickett are also in the discussion.
“Body type, physicality, ability to cover, man-to-man ability covering zones, ability to handle all that stuff mentally,” Avalos said when describing what he looks for in safeties. “As we get more into camp, we’ve got to build our nickel and our base defenses first, and then we’ll be able to move from there and find out really where we’re at.”
While it might be hard to fit everyone in, having a dearth of quality options at a position is always going to be a good thing, and this applies to both sides of the ball.
“All of the guys will have a chance to put their best foot forward and state their case for the job,” Moorhead said.
The coaches are aware that this is going to be an unusual and challenging year, but they’re excited and encouraged by what they’ve seen so far.
“There’s a lot that, even outside of football, that people have had to overcome in this year,” Avalos said, “and it’s been our safe haven to come practice, to come prepare, to have fun, to be around each other, and so we’re really excited...The consistency’s going to come with us keeping that energy every day so that we can continue to grow.”