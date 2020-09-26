Another key piece and leader from the 2019 Oregon football team has opted out of the 2020 season. Jevon Holland, an elite defensive back and anchor of the squad’s tenacious defense, has declared for the 2021 NFL draft. Holland will join offensive lineman Penei Sewell and fellow defensive backs Deommodore Lenoir and Thomas Graham Jr.
Holland made massive strides in his sophomore season and was one of the most impactful players on Oregon’s talented defense. He had four interceptions and added 66 tackles on the year. Holland was one of only three potential returning FBS players to have at least four interceptions in back to back years. He was also used as a punt return man, where he averaged 15.25 yards per return. The defensive back entered 2020 as a preseason All-American, joining teammates Penei Sewell and Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Holland’s departure should not come as a surprise. He expressed reservations about playing football during the pandemic and was a vocal leader in the Pac-12 united movement, which seeks racial justice and equitable treatment for college athletes.
“We’re not your entertainment, we’re human beings,” Holland said. “We don’t know the long term risks. We have no idea how it's going to affect the body regardless if we show symptoms or not. I refuse to put my health at risk for somebody else’s benefit.”
With Holland’s departure, the Ducks’ secondary has now lost a majority of what was likely the most talented returning defensive backfield. Underclassmen such as Steve Stephens and Jamal Hill could be in line for increased roles and senior Nick Pickett will likely return to a full-time starting spot.