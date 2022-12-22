In one of the biggest flips of National Signing Day, running back Jayden Limar is headed to Eugene.

Originally committed to Notre Dame, Limar decommitted, then flipped and signed with the Ducks on Wednesday.

Limar is listed by 247Sports as the No. 4 player in Washington and the No. 17 running back in the class of 2023.

As a nationally sought after recruit, Limar drew 19 offers – 11 of which came from the Pac-12 – and chose to play for Dan Lanning’s Ducks in 2023.

In 2021, Limar rushed for over 1,900 yards, averaged 7.41 yards per carry and scored 25 total touchdowns. He’ll be a huge acquisition for Oregon.

Limar is an explosive back with incredible speed, and should fit in nicely with the Ducks’ running game.