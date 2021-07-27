Former Oregon softball star Janie Reed was selected to play for the USA women’s national team following her senior season in 2015. Six years later, Reed earned a spot in the starting lineup for the Olympics.
In the USA’s opening round, it took on Italy, and Reed opened the game in left field while batting second in the lineup. She reached base on her first at-bat, grounding into a fielder’s choice. Reed proceeded to steal second base on the following pitch.
Reed was a base stealing savant at Oregon. She stole 102 bases over her four year career, and she showcased that on the national stage in her first opportunity.
In the fifth inning of USA’s opening game, Reed provided a sacrifice fly, scoring Aubree Munro and giving USA a 2-0 lead.
After going hitless through USA’s next two opening round games, Reed provided a single during the sixth inning rally to help USA to a 2-1 comeback victory over Japan.
After going undefeated in the four opening round games, USA earned a spot in the Gold Medal game against the host country Japan.
Reed was the first hitter to reach base in the Gold Medal game as she slapped a first-inning triple into center field. She attempted to take home plate after Amanda Chridester’s strikeout forced a throw to first base, but Reed was thrown out sliding into home.
Reed capped off an impressive day, adding a single in the sixth inning. But, the USA failed to score a run, and they fell to Japan 2-0. The USA took home the silver medal.