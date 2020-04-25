For the third time on Day 3, an Oregon Duck heard his name called at the 2020 NFL Draft — this time center Jake Hanson at No. 208 overall.
Following the fourth-round selection of Troy Dye by Minnesota and the fifth-round selection of Shane Lemieux by the Giants, Hanson will have an opportunity to fight for a roster spot and kickstart his NFL career in Green Bay.
The redshirt senior from Eureka, California was a four-year starter for the Ducks, and, like so many seniors in the class of 2020, was instrumental in rebuilding the Oregon program from its 4-8 valley in 2016 to its 11-2 peak in 2019. He started 49 games over his collegiate career, made the All-Pac-12 Second Team two times and helped anchor an offensive line in 2019 that was widely considered one of the best in the country.
“Four-year starter who has the ability to assimilate into a variety of schemes but is unlikely to stand out in any particular one,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote. “His strong, accurate hands and determined effort are his calling cards and he's been able to hang in against a series of big, talented interior linemen over the years. He lacks power and mass, which could hurt his chances with teams who play against odd-front defenses, but he's a steady performer who could offer late-round value as a backup.”
There are no guarantees for sixth-round draft picks, but Hanson’s combination of technique and production at the college level should bode well in his battle for playing time in Green Bay.