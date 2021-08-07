Saturday night at PK Park was much different than the previous evening for the Eugene Emeralds, when they scored 20 runs against the Tri-City Dust Devils. They still won, securing their fifth straight victory, but in much different fashion — they merely won by a score of 2-0.
Jake Dahlberg was dominant through six innings, bouncing back with authority from a rough go his last time out. The offense scored two runs in the first inning and none after that. But it proved to be enough, as they continued their absolute wreckage of the Dust Devils.
Ismael Munguia doubled on the first pitch in the bottom of the first, nearly sending it over the wall.
Teenage phenom Marco Luciano struck out — his fifth consecutive time punching out, dating back to Friday’s game. While he’s shown glimpses of his talent in his brief time with the Emeralds, he’s also been more aggressive and free-swinging than he was in Low-A ball.
With two outs in the first, Sean Roby lined one well over the wall in left field for a two-run homer — his third home run of the series. Tyler Fitzgerald then singled after hitting for the cycle Friday night, but got too excited and was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double.
Dahlberg, the 27-year-old left-hander, made his third start for the Emeralds. He struck out six through the first three scoreless innings, bringing his total to 19 strikeouts in his first 11 innings with the Emeralds.
While he didn’t strike out any batters in the fourth, he cruised through another clean inning, helped out by a fantastic diving catch by Munguia in center.
Dahlberg pitched six scoreless innings, giving up just two hits and not issuing any walks. He struck out nine, and it took him just 68 pitches.
Luciano’s streak of six consecutive strikeouts came to an end in the sixth, when he popped out on the first pitch. The Emeralds’ offense quieted after the first inning, resulting in a pitching duel much different in tone than Friday’s night 20-run barrage.
Reliever Austin Reich got into some trouble in the seventh with back-to-back singles putting runners on the corners with one out. But Luciano turned a slick double play, helped out by the Tri-City runner who didn’t hustle at all.
Reich struck out the first two batters in the eighth, but a walk and an infield hit got the Dust Devils in business again. He induced a flyout, though, escaping a jam for the second straight inning.
Chris Wright pitched a perfect ninth inning, securing the shutout against the Dust Devils –– who looked absolutely lifeless.
The Emeralds will go for the sweep on Sunday at 5:05 p.m.