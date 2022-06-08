Jacob Walsh was named to the 2022 Freshman All-American team Wednesday.

The lefty-hitting first baseman burst onto the scene in his first year of collegiate baseball. After being named the preseason Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, he was the only freshman in the Ducks’ opening day lineup. He started the first 43 games of the year for Oregon.

Walsh constantly battled the adjustments pitchers made to him throughout the season. He hit .295 over the course of the year, setting Oregon freshman records for doubles (18), total bases (103) and home runs (six). His single-season doubles mark also tied for fifth of any Oregon player ever, as well as 10th in the Pac-12 this year. He posted an OBP of .363 while slugging .454, to go along with 38 RBIs.

Walsh is the 10th Duck to be named a Freshman All-American since the program was reinstated in 2009. Most recently, Gabe Matthews, Spencer Steer and Kenyon Yovan took the honors in 2017. Three of the first four to make the team — Jake Reed, Garrett Cleavinger and Cole Irvin — have made the majors.

Walsh will be playing for the Falmouth Commodores in the Cape Cod Baseball League this summer.