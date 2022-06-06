Oregon’s Jacob Walsh and Isaac Ayon will play for the Falmouth Commodores in the Cape Cod Baseball League this summer. CodBall on Twitter announced Walsh’s commitment Friday and Ayon’s commitment Monday.

They join two other Ducks who were previously announced as heading to the CCBL: Colby Shade with the Brewster Whitecaps and Josiah Cromwick with the Wareham Gatemen.

This will be the first summer in the CCBL for both players. Walsh, a first baseman, is coming off a strong freshman season where he hit .295 with six home runs and 18 doubles. He went through a rough stretch in the middle of the year as pitchers started to figure him out, but he finished strong. Overall, it was an impressive debut campaign for the teenager.

Ayon, a sophomore, experienced his first full season as a starting pitcher after relieving as a freshman. He thrived at home but struggled on the road, posting a 5.67 ERA altogether. He struck out 80 batters in 87 1/3 innings while putting up a solid BB/9 of 2.98.

On a Ducks team that dealt with a lack of starting pitching, Ayon was their most valuable and consistent starter. He made 16 starts, seven of which were “quality” starts (six or more innings, three or fewer earned runs). He threw two complete games, including a 10-strikeout performance in Oregon’s last regular season game.

The CCBL is widely considered the most prestigious summer ball league in the country. Right-handed pitcher Adam Maier impressed scouts there last summer, leading to his eventual transfer to Oregon.

Besides Maier, three Ducks played in the CCBL last summer — Anthony Hall, Andrew Mosiello and Tanner Smith. Hall has a chance to be selected in the first five rounds of the MLB draft in July, while Smith is likely also headed for a professional career. Like Walsh and Ayon, Hall played for the Commodores.

This summer will be a valuable chance for the two Ducks to continue progressing against some of the top talent in the nation. Falmouth’s season begins June 12 at Guv Fuller Field.