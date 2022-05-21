Fresh off a Senior Day celebration under the late-morning sun lighting up PK Park, Oregon baseball played its last game of the regular season Saturday.

“The pregame festivities were awesome,” head coach Mark Wasikowski said. “When the crowd’s into the game, you feel it. And the kids feel it. The more people we can get to this field to where people understand that baseball’s here and baseball’s big, and we’re really good, I think this place can really explode.”

A day after Isaac Ayon turned in his best start of the season with a 10-strikeout complete game, fellow sophomore right-hander Jace Stoffal was arguably even better. He turned in the best outing of his collegiate career, propelling the Ducks to a 5-3 win to complete a sweep of No. 25 Arizona.

“He was just really good,” Wasikowski said. “He was throwing four pitches for strikes and then locating the ball. That’s hard to hit, and he was doing that. So at this time of year when your pitching’s getting better, and guys are getting stretched out and they’re becoming better as the days go. Credit to Coach [Jake] Angier.”

It was an important momentum-boosting victory as the team heads into the inaugural Pac-12 Baseball Tournament.

“Hopefully the committee looks at what we’re doing here down the stretch, getting hot at the right time,” Wasikowski said.

For the third straight day, the Ducks broke out in the second inning. Singles from Anthony Hall, Jacob Walsh and Bennett Thompson put them on the board, and a two-out single from senior Tanner Smith added two more. Oregon took a 3-0 lead, knocking starter Andrew Susac out of the game.

Stoffal turned in a dominant effort in making his case as a reliable starting pitcher. After working around a few baserunners in the first two innings, he settled in. He kept hitters off balance, retiring 16 in a row as he cruised through the Wildcats’ lineup.

“Great pitch calling. Great defense,” Stoffal said. “They gave me a lead early. It makes it a lot easier to pitch when you have a lead early. I just go out there and throw as many strikes as I can, and the defense behind me was amazing.”

The Ducks tacked on another run with a Jacob Walsh RBI single in the sixth, leading 4-0 at the seventh inning stretch.

Stoffal finally gave up another baserunner, hitting the first batter he faced in the eighth. It was the first runner he allowed since the second inning. After giving up a single, he was taken out having pitched seven-plus innings. He left the game with two runners on.

Stoffal, who had never pitched more than 4 2/3 innings in a game, gave Oregon seven masterful innings. He allowed only three hits. He struck out three — all of which were Chase Davis.

“He was chasing changeups early,” Stoffal said. “So we went in on him a little bit and then finished him with some changeups that he was chasing. So we had a good plan for him.”

Lefty Rio Britton came in and struck out the only batter he faced. With two outs, Logan Mercado gave up a run-scoring single to MLB draft prospect Daniel Susac, putting the Wildcats on the board. The run was charged to Stoffal.

Mercado settled down and recorded a strikeout to end the frame, eliciting a fierce roar from the crowd at PK Park.

Sam Novitske pinch hit for Brennan Milone to lead off the bottom of the eighth. He lined a single, reaching base in what could be his last at-bat ever at PK Park. Fellow senior Drew Cowley doubled, and Thompson drew a bases-loaded walk to extend the Ducks’ lead to 5-1.

Closer Kolby Somers pitched the ninth in possibly his last appearance at PK Park. He gave up a two-run single with two outs, but he still shut the door on the 5-3 victory. The Ducks finished the regular season with five consecutive wins.

“I feel so happy knowing this program’s in great hands with this coaching staff,” Smith said. “To see a freshman come out and pitch like that, it just shows how bright the future is for this program. It’s a great way to play your last game at PK Park.

Oregon (35-21, 18-12) Pac-12 will take on Arizona again on Wednesday in the first round of the inaugural Pac-12 Baseball Tournament in Scottsdale.