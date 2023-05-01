Oregon ace Jace Stoffal was named Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week yet again on Monday. It was the third time he’s won it this season, as he took home the honors on April 10 and 17. All three have come in the last four weeks.

Stoffal gave another strong Friday performance, helping Oregon take the first game of the series against No. 12 Arizona State. He allowed two runs (one earned) in 6 2/3 innings while striking out seven and walking two. He felt he didn’t have his best stuff, which the Emerald covered in further detail after the game. But he still managed to contain a high-powered Sun Devils offense.

When Stoffal won the award on April 10, he became the fourth Duck to earn the honors. When he won it again on April 17, he became the sixth Duck to earn it multiple times in a season. Now that he’s won it three times, he joins only David Peterson (2017) and Robert Ahlstrom (2021) to win it three times in a season. No Duck has ever won it four times in a single campaign; Stoffal should have three more chances to do so, with series against USC, Washington and Utah coming up.

Winning Pac-12 Player of the Week in the same press release was teammate Drew Cowley, who was already named one of Collegiate Baseball’s Players of the Week earlier Monday morning. Cowley posted a 1.595 OPS this week while hitting four homers and reaching base multiple times in all five games.

With Cowley’s honor, the Pac-12 Baseball Weekly Awards belonged entirely to Oregon this time around. This is the third time that has happened, as Ahlstrom and Gabe Matthews both won it on April 13, 2021, while Alex Keudell and Brett Thomas both took home honors on April 9, 2012.

The Ducks, who are now ranked No. 17 in the country by Baseball America and sit at third place in the Pac-12, will look to keep the momentum going in Corvallis against Oregon State on Tuesday, and then in Los Angeles against USC this weekend.