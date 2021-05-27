The Eugene Emeralds beat the Spokane Indians 5-4 in walk-off fashion at PK Park on Thursday. The win boosts them ahead 2-1 in the six-game series and ties them for first place in the High-A West with the Everett AquaSox.
The offense put up a three-spot in the third, and was down 4-3 for a large chunk of the game. They came back in the ninth, as Brandon Martorano tied it with a triple and Ismael Munguia walked it off with a single.
The pitching staff continued their early season strikeout barrage, with Conner Nurse and Travis Perry combining for 13 on the night. Catcher Patrick Bailey played first base for the first time in his young career, while Martorano made some impressive throws from behind the plate in his place.
Nurse started on the mound for Eugene. He pitched a scoreless first, but gave up a two-run homer to right field in the second that put the Indians up 2-0.
The Emeralds’ offense struggled in the first two innings against Spokane lefty Helcris Olivarez and his 97 mile per hour fastball. After Ismael Munguia’s leadoff double in the first, the next seven Emeralds were retired.
Olivarez began to lose control of his fastball in the third. He walked back-to-back batters, and the runners advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch. Bailey hit an RBI groundout that he thought was foul, so he walked back to the dugout shaking his head and arguing despite having driven in a run to cut the Indians’ lead in half.
Will Wilson followed with the Emeralds’ first hit of the day, an RBI single to tie the game at two apiece. Franklin Labour, who has more walks than hits this season, doubled Wilson home as the Emeralds put up a three-spot and took a 3-2 lead.
The Indians fought right back in the fourth. After a single, an error and a groundout allowed the leadoff batter to get to third, Nurse gave up an RBI double on a ball that looked to be foul. Regardless, it was called fair and Spokane tied it back up at 3-3. Catcher Brandon Martorano threw a missile to catch the runner trying to steal third and end the frame.
Perry came in for the sixth and gave up a double and a single that put the Indians back in front, 4-3. He bounced back, pitching three scoreless innings to keep the Emeralds in it. He was helped out by another caught stealing from Martorano, who proved a worthy backup behind the dish with Bailey playing first.
The Emeralds’ offense fell silent through the eighth inning, as they remained down 4-3.
Shelby Lackey and his 100 mile per hour fastball came in looking to shut the Emeralds down in the ninth. After Lackey hit the first batter, Martorano tied it with a deep triple just off the glove of the Spokane right fielder. Carter Aldrete struck out for the second out, but Munguia sliced a single to complete the comeback victory and walk it off.
The Emeralds (14-7) will play Game 4 of their series against the Indians (7-14) on Friday at 7:35 p.m.