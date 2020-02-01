Sabrina Ionescu recorded her NCAA-record 23rd career triple-double on Saturday, leading the Ducks to a blowout win over Colorado, 101-53.
The Ducks led by 20 after the first quarter after going on a 21-2 run. By halftime they were up by 30. In the first half, 15 of Oregon’s points came from fastbreaks with 14 off of Colorado’s nine turnovers.
Oregon brought the heat in the third quarter, starting the second half scoring on five straight possessions.
Up by 40 in the third quarter, Ionescu lost her footing but maintained her dribble from the floor, passing the ball to Taylor Chaves from her knees for a three.
Ionescu led the Ducks to their seventh straight win tallying 23 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. Minyon Moore added 15 points and Sabally scored 17. Ruthy Hebard contributed 10 points and eight rebounds, becoming Oregon’s all-time leader in made field goals.
The Ducks hopped on the plane after the game, on their way to the east coast to play UConn on Monday.