The season is over, but the awards keep coming for the Oregon women’s basketball team.
The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced that Oregon’s “Big Three” of Sabrina Ionescu, Satou Sabally and Ruthy Hebard were winners of this year’s Naismith Starting 5 position awards.
The award names the players who were the best at their position in the nation this season; Ionescu at point guard, Sabally at small forward and Hebard at power forward.
The Ducks went 31-2 in the 2019-20 season, before postseason play was cut short by COVID-19. Oregon lost once in Pac-12 play and won the regular-season conference title and the Pac-12 Tournament title.
Ionescu was named the national point guard of the year for the third time, receiving the Nancy Lieberman Award. The guard was only the second player to receive it three times.
Hebard received the Katrina McClain Award as national power forward of the year for the second time and Sabally received the Cheryl Miller Award for national small forward of the year.
Ionescu finished her Oregon career leading the country in assists with 9.1 per game and was fourth in the country in assist-to-turnover ratio with 3.05 assists per turnover.
Sabally contributed an average 16.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
Hebard led the nation in shooting percentage by making 68.5 percent of her field goal attempts and finished just behind Ionescu in the conference in scoring with 17.3 points per game. She also led the Pac-12 with 9.6 rebounds per game.