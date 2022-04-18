Colorado sophomore guard Keeshawn Barthelemy felt as though his vision didn’t align with that of the Buffaloes’ coaching staff.

He saw himself as both an on- and off-ball threat. They wanted him off the ball. So he entered the transfer portal.

On Monday afternoon, Barthelemy committed to the Ducks on the back of a recruiting pitch built around a more fluid backcourt role.

“That's pretty much what prompted my decision…” Barthelemy told the Daily Emerald. “[The Ducks’] style of play was very interesting to me when we played them… the way they play with their guards. They play fast. They play free.”

Oregon views him as an on-ball threat, too. Already familiar with his game, coach Dana Altman and his staff reached out to Barthelemy shortly after his decision to leave Boulder.

The 6-foot-2 guard spent his senior AAU season playing for Brookwood Elite with Oregon forward Quincy Guerrier. Like Guerrier, Barthelemy grew up in Montreal, Canada.

Oregon assistant coach Mike Mennenga played a key role in Barthelemy’s recruitment and has helped bring a host of other Canadian products to Eugene since joining Altman’s staff in 2014-15.

Barthelemy already had a connection, making the recruiting process both exciting and straightforward, he said.

Barthelemy avered 11.1 points per game, 2.4 rebounds and assists and shot 34.7% from 3-point range in 25 minutes per game last season.

“I just want to come in and be a leader and be a vocal guy,” he said. “I have experience already, so that's pretty much what I'm trying to be.”

Barthelemy’s addition is a welcome one. With fellow guards Will Richardson and De’Vion Harmon undecided on their status for next season, his combo-guard skill set make him an early candidate for a vital role on the 2022-23 Ducks.