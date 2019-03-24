The title "triple-double queen" may no longer fit Sabrina Ionescu. Members of royalty are just mortals. She’s much more than that.
Triple-double goddess?
“She may be the head of the snake but she has the pieces with her that are incredible as well,” Indiana head coach Teri Moren said. “... Don’t get me wrong, she is a fabulous basketball player and so fun to watch — not a lot of fun to play against.”
In Sunday’s 91-68 win over No. 10-seed Indiana, Ionescu recorded her 18th career triple-double, and eighth of the season, to lift the second-seeded Ducks to the Sweet 16 for the third straight year. Ionescu’s 29-point, 12-assist, 10-rebound performance isn’t much different for her to any other one.
“It’s awesome to get one in the Tournament — probably still won’t get recognized because ESPN never recognizes women’s sports that are getting triple-doubles,” Ionescu said. "But I’m still happy to do it in front of the home crowd and everyone supporting me.”
Already with a double-double, Ionescu had to get four rebounds in the final seven minutes and 40 seconds of the game to complete the feat.
One by one they came, as she said her teammates told her she was getting close. The triple-double-clinching board came from her own creation as she chucked up a 3-pointer and sprinted into the paint to grab the loose ball and send Matthew Knight Arena into a frenzy.
“The special thing about Sabrina is she doesn’t care about the stats, she doesn’t brag about it, she’s not the kind of person who’s hunting stats and this is what makes her unique and probably the greatest teammate I’ve ever played with," said Satou Sabally.
The back-to-back Pac-12 Player of the Year has been in the national spotlight ever since she started claiming triple-doubles two years ago as a freshman. Now she’s onto her third Sweet 16 in three tries.
She recorded a triple-double in last year’s first-round win over Seattle but this year has different implications. The junior will be eligible for the WNBA Draft on April 10, and some mock drafts predict she'll will be picked first overall by the Las Vegas Aces.
Ionescu says she isn’t thinking about it, but Sunday night’s game could have been her last at Matthew Knight Arena.
“The fact that we’re all here together and able to win this game and get to a Sweet 16 together on our home court is just honestly what we’re embracing regardless of what I decide to do,” Ionescu said.
After the game, Ionescu climbed into the stands to sign autographs for some young fans who stuck around to see their hero.
Fresh off her 18th career triple-double, @sabrina_i20 takes time for the kids. @OregonWBB pic.twitter.com/LqitpJ2rxi— Shawn Medow (@ShawnMedow) March 25, 2019
To get to this point where she can even think about making the leap to the pros, she has needed the help of her family, who was in attendance this weekend as they were for most of the season. In the second quarter, Ionescu stepped into a contested shot at the top of the arc and was fouled to the ground, but as she sat on the court, she watched the ball go into the basket for a 3-pointer, which she turned into a four-point play.
Her twin brother Eddy stood up and raised his right hand into the air to form a three with his fingers, while the twins’ father, just several seats down from him, pumped his fists.
“They’ve always been my support system and have supported me through it all,” Ionescu said. “My dad’s driving back to [Walnut Creek,] California now to work in the morning so he’s going to drive all night. Little sacrifices like that make it all worth it.”
