Spring football season is here!

While it obviously doesn’t have the same glamor or excitement that the actual season does, spring football, scrimmages and games help coaches and players get a grasp of what the team looks like, what its strengths are and what might need some attention before September.

As each Pac-12 team looks ahead to the next season, it makes sense to talk about who’s getting the most attention and hype from the media and fans. Disclaimer: I’m not ranking off of talent here. This is purely about who’s on the radar and where the eyes of the nation fall.

Colorado Buffaloes

If you’re familiar with my writing, you know that I tend to be –– maybe unfairly –– harsh on my hometown Buffs. But head coach Deion Sanders has single handedly changed the way that most college football fans look at Colorado. Now, I’m not one of the –– perhaps delusional –– fans that think the Buffaloes are immediate contenders for a conference championship, but Colorado is undoubtedly on the rise and will make headlines across the country over the next few seasons. The Buffs sold out their spring game, and it will be aired on ESPN as Colorado looks to build off a miserable 1-11 2022 season. Sanders’ squad can only work up, but it’ll be under the microscope in his first year at the helm.

Hype Rating: “I’m bringing my baggage” / 10

USC Trojans

Lincoln Riley is entering his second season as the Trojans’ head coach and quarterback Caleb Williams is coming off a Heisman-winning season. There’s understandably a lot of hype around USC. Riley’s roster is still loaded. It’s USC’s final season in the Pac-12 and Williams is likely playing in his last collegiate season before he’s –– probably –– the most obvious No. 1 NFL Draft pick since Trevor Lawrence. Fox Sports talk show host Colin Cowherd was in attendance at USC’s spring game and he said in a Tweet that the Trojans are his pick to win the whole dang thing next year. 2023 is a farewell tour for both Williams and the Trojans in the conference. It’s possible that it’s boom or bust this season for USC, but Riley always seems to find a way to keep his squads relevant.

Hype Rating: 9.5 / 10

Oregon Ducks

Last season, we got to see what Dan Lanning could do with a roster that wasn’t his recruiting class. Many of the rostered players were recruited here by former head coach Mario Cristobal. This season, Lanning’s first –– real –– recruiting class comes to Eugene. The Ducks had a phenomenal recruiting season and National Signing Day. The defense is bringing in some serious competitors to add to an already impressive team that won 10 games in 2022. Couple the new-look defense with one of the best offenses in Oregon’s recent memory, and you’ve got a team who’s ready to make a trip back to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship Game. There are still some small holes –– tight end Terrance Ferguson’s injury contributes to an already shallow TE room –– but the Ducks were up last year, and seemingly only got better.

Hype Rating: “Progrum” / 10

Washington Huskies

Many –– myself included –– believe Washington was just a few plays away from playing in the Pac-12 Championship Game. The Huskies are good. They were last year, and they will be this year. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is back and the Washington offense has landed some key transfers at wide receiver and running back. The Huskies scored the second most points in the conference last season (USC) and will likely continue to take steps forward in 2023. The Pac-12 may run through Seattle this season, and Washington is getting the attention that it deserves.

Hype Rating: I really hope they’re underwhelming, but they’re probably very good / 10

UCLA Bruins

We’ve all seen the picture of former Oregon commit Dante Moore working out with NFL quarterbacks Trey Lance and Patrick Mahomes, right? Yeah… this recruit flip might come back to seriously bite the Ducks in the tail. Moore’s collegiate debut is highly anticipated, especially in a Chip Kelly offense. UCLA is also preparing for its final Pac-12 season before it goes to the Big Ten with USC. The media is curious to see what the Bruins can achieve in Moore’s first season, and UCLA’s last shot at winning the Conference of Champions.

Hype Rating: 7.5 / 10

Oregon State Beavers

The Beavers were one of the main surprises of the 2022 college football season. Oregon State won 10 games and dominated Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl. It landed a key transfer from former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. I think the Beavers would be receiving a lot more hype if they weren’t in such a small market. As much as they love to boast that Corvallis is the “best college town in the Pac-12”, they don’t get the media attention that most of the conference gets. The Beavers will be good. Those that pay close attention to the conference know it. Head coach Jonathan Smith just signed a huge extension, and he will continue to make his team a force to be reckoned with in the Pac-12.

Hype Rating: 7 / 10

Utah Utes

I’m surprised I haven’t heard more about the back-to-back Pac-12 Champs (and back-to-back Rose Bowl losers) during the offseason. But I feel like the Utes didn’t make a big splash during recruitment, and I have to think that by now, Pac-12 defenses will have figured out how to stop Cameron Rising right? …right? I think people expect Utah to be good, but there just isn’t much conversation surrounding the Utes. Everyone just knows what to expect from Utah by now: a solid team that’s beatable, but you’ll likely have to score 40 to do it,

Hype Rating: 6 (and Rising) / 10

Arizona State Sun Devils

Kenny Dillingham led one of college football’s most entertaining offenses at Oregon last fall as its offensive coordinator. Shortly after the Ducks lost to Oregon State, Dillingham announced that he would become the next head coach of the Sun Devils. So, I suppose there is some level of excitement and media hype around Arizona State, but for the most part this is still the same team that lost to Eastern Michigan and Stanford just a season ago. Dillingham challenged students to sell out the ASU spring game. They didn’t come close. For now, it looks like the media is challenging Dillingham to give fans something to get excited about.

Hype Rating 5 / 10

Arizona Wildcats

The Wildcats won five games last season –– as many as the previous three seasons combined –– and had one of the more surprising offenses in the conference. Arizona has landed some key transfers such as linebacker Justin Flowe from Oregon, and the defense should be better this year. I don’t think anyone expects the Wildcats to make a whole lot of noise in 2023, but they could mess around and make a bowl game or upset a contender and ruin their season.

Hype Rating: 4.5 / 10

Washington State Cougars

I haven’t heard much from Pullman during the offseason. Quarterback Cameron Ward is back, and the Cougars could be a solid team and win a bowl game in 2023. I think Wazzu –– like Oregon State –– is being undercovered by the media. This team could be fun to watch next season –– the Cougars certainly gave Oregon a run for its money in 2022 –– but I just haven’t heard any conversation surrounding them.

Hype Rating: 4 / 10

Stanford Cardinal

We’ve reached the teams that should be relegated from the conference. Outside of hiring new head coach Troy Taylor, I haven’t heard much about Stanford during the offseason and they have very little hype surrounding the program in 2023. “We will be champions here,” Taylor said in December 2022. Maybe he’s talking about Stanford women’s basketball? I think they should be solid again next year.

Hype Rating: 2 / 10

California Golden Bears

I dare you to try and name three Cal players without using Google. The Bears were bad last year –– they were the only team to lose to Colorado –– and they’ll be a bottom feeder again in 2023. Spring game attendance should reflect regular season attendance: empty and quiet.

Hype Rating: Yawn / 10