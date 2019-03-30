With all the times and school records Jessica Hull has been knocking down lately, one has to wonder what list she will find herself on top of next.
The senior took another huge step in establishing herself as one of the program’s top all-time runners on Friday at the Stanford Invitational in Palo Alto, California.
Hull ran the fastest 5,000 meters in the nation, winning in 15 minutes, 34.93 seconds, nearly a minute faster than her previous personal best. Not only was it the fourth fastest time in Oregon history, It was the third fastest time in the world this year.
Hull was one of six Oregon distance runners to compete at Stanford. The Oregon women were ranked No. 5 in the coaches preseason poll. Amanda Gehrich ran her first career steeplechase, finishing sixth in a tight field in 10:55.55. Gehrich, primarily a middle distance runner, ran the seventh fastest program time in her debut.
Susan Ejore looked solid in her 1500-meter race, finishing in 4:18.11, more than three seconds better than her personal record. She finished fifth overall. Professional runner Lindsey Butterworth won the race in 4:13.05.
Carmela Cardama Baez finished the 10,000 meters in 32:55.50, becoming the fourth Duck to run under 33 minutes in the event. It was a 30-second improvement from her previous best, and she finished in 20th place in the deep field. Teammate Phily Bowden also made her outdoor season debut in the 10k, finishing in 33:25.63.
Freshman Taylor Chiotti raced the fourth section of the 1,500 meter, finishing in sixth place with a time of 4:26.88.
Oregon’s next meet will be next weekend at the Sun Angel Classic in Tempe, Arizona.
