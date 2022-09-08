Heading into the 2022 season, the Oregon Ducks lost three of their starters, in addition to veteran Jordan Happle, who contributed in the defensive backfield as well. They pursued fresh opportunities for their careers. These departures left the new coaching staff with the job of finding replacements in their young secondary.

When the Eastern Washington University Eagles trot into Autzen Stadium in week two, they will present a pass-heavy offense to the new-look Ducks secondary.

Oregon lost starting cornerbacks Mykael Wright and DJ James this offseason, with the former opting for the professional ranks and the latter transferring to Auburn to be closer to home. Free safety Verone McKinley, who many Ducks fans know as “The General,” also entered the 2022 NFL Draft after his All-American season. McKinley was named a finalist for the 2021 Jim Thorpe award, given to college football’s best defensive back.

Last year’s starters secured pivotal wins, with fourth quarter interceptions from McKinley (versus Ohio State) and James (against UCLA). Bennett Williams, Jamal Hill, Trikweze Bridges and Dontae Manning will return after playing meaningful snaps last fall. Oregon’s new staff also brought in Colorado sophomore transfer Christian Gonzalez after his all-conference year. Former four-star athlete Bryan Addison is figured to shutdown the center field as the Ducks’ free safety.

Eastern Washington head coach Aaron Best is in his sixth season with the program. He previously served as the offensive coordinator from 2009-2017 before he received his promotion. However, he has been an Eagle since his academic years.

Best coached a 2021 team that saw its offense post a high-volume pass attack. EWU averaged 400 passing yards and 44 points per game. It finished with 47 touchdowns through the air and 5,207 yards passing, so it’s no secret that Best prefers to pass the rock. Last fall, the Eagles made it to the red zone 74 times and punched it in on 64 of those occasions.

While the Eagles posted those impressive numbers, they also allowed a whopping 27.85 points per game. They also only converted 50% of their third downs and 56% of their fourth downs, so look for the Ducks to wreak havoc on these downs and see their secondary force some turnovers.

EWU lost three of their five leading receivers from last season. Talolo Limu-Jones, Andrew Boston and Dennis Merritt exhausted their eligibility and opted to turn pro. The Eagles do return Freddie Roberson and Efton Chism III — who placed third and fourth respectively in the team’s receiving yards.

EWU’s offensive staff’s biggest challenge will be to replace their quarterback from a year ago: Eric Barriere. Barriere was no slouch, as he posted 5,070 yards, 46 touchdowns in the air and eight interceptions in 2021

Redshirt senior Gunner Talkington’s 2021 stat sheet was miniscule; he threw 17 times for 98 yards in limited action. Talkington was the only quarterback outside of Barriere who threw for a touchdown last fall, so he is figured to lead EWU’s offense this season.

Oregon’s secondary will be tested early and often in this matchup. If they are able to force turnovers and limit explosive moments, then this contest should be over by halftime.

Head coach Dan Lanning and his staff will greet the Autzen faithful for the first time when the Oregon Ducks host the Eastern Washington Eagles in their home opener on September 10.