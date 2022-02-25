After the first day of NCAA qualifiers in Seattle, the Oregon Ducks set themselves up for another dominant team performance at the Pac-12 invitational.
The highlight of the day for the Ducks was Allessia Zarbo’s victory in the women's 5,000m final where her time of 15:50.15 put her as the sixth best performer in school history.
To close the first day, the Oregon women snuck away with the win in the distance medley relay final as they clocked in at 10:57.28 as UCLA finished just a step behind in 10:57.35.
In the men’s 60m dash prelims, the Ducks had three out of their four runner’s move on to the finals tomorrow as reigning champion Micah Williams took first place in 6.53, Ryan Mulholland in third at 6.62 and Xavier Nairne grabbed the last qualifying spot at 6.78. Mulhollands time moved him up to the No. 5 spot in school history.
The women’s 60m hurdles finals will have two Ducks in it as Alexandra Webster and Shana Grebo secured their spot in tomorrow’s finals when they crossed the finish line at 8.31 (2nd) and 8.36 (5th).
In the first day of the men's heptathlon where Oregon has four participants, redshirt freshman Jett Kinder with 3,122 points is in first place and redshirt junior Max Vollmer with 3,106 sits in second.
Saturday is going to be a busy day with so many Ducks looking to qualify for the NCAA Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Ala. on March 11.