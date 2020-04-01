Oregon women’s basketball guard Holly Winterburn has elected to transfer from the program, she announced on Wednesday.
“As of today my name is officially in the transfer portal,” she wrote in a tweet. “I want to thank the University of Oregon for the opportunity to play this year and be part of such an incredibly talented team. With that said, it wasn’t the right for me and I am so excited for what’s to come next.”
In her freshman season, Winterburn averaged 3.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 11.4 minutes per game. She shot 36.6% from the field and 32.6% from the 3-point line in the 28 games played — Winterburn missed games due to a face injury which required her to wear a protective mask.
The Northampton, England, native is the only player to leave the program, not including graduating seniors or WNBA draft entrees. Despite the loss of Winterburn, Oregon will feature a majority of bench players from the 2019-20 and five signees which are all five-star McDonald's All-Americans.