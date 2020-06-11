The Walter Camp Football Foundation announced its preseason picks for the first- and second-team All-Americans on Thursday, and Oregon dominated the conversation. Defensive back Jevon Holland, offensive tackle Penei Sewell and defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux were all named to the first team, making the Ducks the only team to have three such players.
Last season, Sewell was named a unanimous first-team All-American and won the Outland Trophy as the country’s best interior lineman. This year, he secured a spot as a potential repeat award winner.
A ball hawk that thrives in the Pac-12, Holland was named to the first-team defense. His three interceptions in Pac-12 play last season was tied for second behind teammate Verone McKinley III, but Holland wasn't alone in representing the conference for defensive backs. Washington's Elijah Molden was also a first-team selection.
In his true freshman campaign in 2019, Thibodeaux rounded into shape as the season progressed and often came through in some of the biggest moments — his seven sacks during the fourth quarter led the FBS.
Thibodeaux was thrusted into a starting position in 2019 after senior Gus Cumberlander’s season came to an end after he injured his left knee. Although it was a series of unfortunate events that led to Thibodeaux getting an opportunity, he took full advantage of it.
There is still much speculation about next season. But calendars are marked for June 15, the first day teams are allowed to hold voluntary workouts, where the three first-team All-Americans will be expected to lead a highly ranked Ducks squad once again.