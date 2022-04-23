In the main event of the Oregon Relays at Hayward Field, former Ducks Cooper Teare, Cole Hocker, James West and Matt Wisner failed to meet their goal of setting the world record in the 4xMile relay.

“At the end of the day I’ve never heard the crowd as crazy as it was today,” Teare said. “That's good. We are getting the community involved… We’re trying things; we're going out and having fun.”

The quartet of Ducks past and present each completed a mile in succession, finishing with a group time of 15 minutes and 52.05 seconds, the second fastest 4xMile of all time behind the world record of 15 minutes and 49.08 seconds set by Ireland in 1985.

In the Men’s 200 meter final Will Mundy came in second place, finishing in 21.36 seconds. Fellow Duck Evan Mafilas took third, coming in at 21.75.

Ryan Mulhollan, Micah William, Will Mundy and Xavier Nairne won the men’s 4x100 relay, finishing in 38.83 seconds.

In the men's 4x400, Mundy claimed his third podium and second first place finish of the day, taking first place with Nathan Poff, Evan Mafilas and Max Vollmer in 3 minutes, 11.10 seconds.

Shana Grebo took the women’s 200 in 23.23 seconds while Alexandra Webster finished third, posting a time of 24.60.

In the women's 800, Dania Holmberg took third finishing in 2 minutes, 16.51 seconds.

Redshirt freshman and Eugene native Taylor Chocek took third in the women’s 100 meter hurdles finishing in 14 seconds flat.

Sydney Holiday, Kemba Nelson, Jasmin Reed and Jasmine Montgomery won the women's 4x100 in 44.59 seconds over Wisconsin and Oregon State.

In the women’s 4x400 McKenna Ramsay, Mia Moerck, Carly Kleefeld and Izzy Thornton-Bott held off Oregon State, taking first place with a time of 3 minutes, 46.52 seconds.

On the field the Ducks represented well too.

Dominique Ruotulo continued to shine, soaring 13.33 meters to win the triple jump.

Mason Strunk took second in the hammer throw, heaving the ball 63.14 meters. The event’s winner, unaffiliated Ethan Katzberg set a meet record at 74.16 meters.

Harrison Canfield and Max Vollmer tied for first in the men’s pole vault, both clearing 4.88 meters. Duck Arthur Katahdin took second place at 4.73 meters.

Jaida Ross and Mine De Klerk came in second and third in the women’s shot put. Ross threw 16.88 meters, and De Klerk was just short at 16.57 meters.

While the Ducks enjoyed seeing some of their young stars thrive and former greats compete, it will be a quick turnaround for Oregon track and field. The Ducks will travel to Corvallis for the OSU High Performance Meet starting Friday, April 29.